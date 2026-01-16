Mozambique: Rainfall reaching “critical” levels

The National Meteorology Institute (INAM) has issued an urgent warning for southern and central Mozambique forecasting that rainfall could reach critical levels by the weekend.

On Wednesday, INAM issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and high winds. The storms are expected to last until at least Saturday evening.

The areas most at risk are the central provinces of Sofala and Tete, but the INAM warning also covers Gaza, Manica, Inhambane and Maputo.

INAM forecasts rainfall exceeding 50 millimetres in 24 hours, with some areas possibly exceeding 100 millimetres in 24 hours. The authorities have warned of the dangers posed by lightning strikes and strong winds.

Many of the low-lying parts of Maputo city are now under water. This flooding has inundated the homes of many thousands of residents. Severe soil erosion is undermining homes, and threatening to collapse them into ravines.

Matters have been made worse by the approach of tropical cyclone Dudzai. Although the cyclone is still over the Indian Ocean, a long way from the Mozambican coast, its influence is adding to the stormy weather.

Dudzai is likely to hit Mauritius on Tuesday, as it barrels towards the coast of Madagascar.

But by then there may already be serious flooding in Gaza. The main river in the province, the Limpopo, is likely to burst its banks, threatening the major urban centres of Gaza, such as Chokwe and Xai-Xai.

The Mozambican relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), says it has eight boats and 700 litres of fuel pre-positioned along the Limpopo Valley.

The INGD says it has broadcast early warning messages through community radios and mobile units, which have reached over 93,000 people.

The publicly owned rail company, CFM, announced on Thursday that it has suspended all trains along the Limpopo line. This is the railway running from Maputo to the border with Zimbabwe. Rail traffic will remain suspended until further notice.

