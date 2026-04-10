Mozambique: Quelimane outdoor gym falls into disrepair amid lack of maintenance – Photos

The outdoor gym located along Marginal Avenue in the city of Quelimane is in an advanced state of neglect, raising concerns among residents and fitness enthusiasts.

The facility, which was installed by the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports with the aim of promoting physical activity and citizens’ well-being, is now overgrown with grass, with several pieces of equipment rusted and unfit for use.

In recent times, the space has ceased to fulfil the purpose for which it was created, due to a lack of regular maintenance, which has contributed to the rapid deterioration of the equipment.

The Provincial Director of Youth and Sports, José Lobo, acknowledged the situation and said the government is aware of the condition of the gym but faces financial constraints for its rehabilitation.

Even so, the official assured that work is underway to assess the facility’s actual needs, with a view to its restoration in the coming days.

It should be noted that the outdoor gym was implemented during the first 100 days of governance of former President Filipe Nyusi, as part of initiatives aimed at promoting community sports.

By Antenore Federico Carlos

Source: Nova Radio Paz - Quelimane