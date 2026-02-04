Mozambique: Quelimane community on edge as two siblings with albinism missing since November

Relatives and residents of the Contamina neighbourhood in Quelimane are on high alert following the disappearance of two people with skin pigmentation issues. One of the victims is a woman, mother of four children, and the other is a man over 30 years old. Both have been absent from their family circle since November last year, about two months ago, causing great concern in the community.

According to relatives, the victims set out in search of traditional treatment in the district of Derre, accompanied by a well-known bicycle taxi driver who volunteered to help them. Since then, there has been no news of the whereabouts of the two or the taxi driver. The family fears the disappearance may be linked to the victims’ condition, as people with albinism have been targets of discrimination and crimes in some parts of the country.

Residents of the Contamina neighbourhood have expressed concern and are calling on authorities for urgent intervention to clarify the case.

So far, the Police of the Republic of Mozambique in Zambézia have not provided further details but have promised to advance the investigations in the coming days.

The disappearance continues to cause distress, leaving family and neighbours anxious about the safety and well-being of the victims.

