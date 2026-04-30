Mozambique: Quelimane bids farewell to Elvino Sarmentos, victim of violence fuelled by rumours

Family members, friends and colleagues paid their final respects on Wednesday at the Salão Nobre of the Quelimane Municipal Council to Elvino Sarmentos, a technician from the Municipal Planning and Development Department, who died as a result of violent attacks.

Elvino Sarmentos died on Monday, 27 April 2026, after being physically assaulted in connection with rumours about the alleged disappearance of male genitalia, a phenomenon that has fuelled panic and violence in some communities.

During the funeral ceremonies, the Secretary of State in Zambezia province, Avelino Muchine, called on the population to refrain from acts of violence and to reject the spread of false information.

For his part, the Municipal Transport and Fleet Councillor, Cândido Supião, speaking on behalf of Quelimane Mayor Manuel de Araújo, urged residents not to engage in rumours that undermine peaceful coexistence and public safety.

After the ceremonies, the body is expected to be transported to Maputo later this evening for burial.

May his soul rest in peace.

Source: Conselho Autárquico de Quelimane﻿ / Press Release