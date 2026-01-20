Mozambique: Public pressure forces LAM to keep fares low for Maputo–Xai-Xai flights as a “solidarity measure”

Mozambique’s national airline, LAM, has reversed its decision to increase fares for special flights between Maputo and Xai-Xai. Following a wave of outrage on social media, the carrier reinstated the subsidised fare of 4,000 meticais to support citizens stranded by the closure of National Road Number One (N1).

The state of emergency caused by severe flooding in Gaza province, which resulted in a total blockade of road traffic on the N1, turned air transport into the only safe route for hundreds of Mozambicans. However, what should have been a humanitarian operation has become a scene of controversy and severe criticism of LAM’s management in recent hours.

Initially, LAM announced extra flights with a solidarity fare set at 4,000 meticais. However, as demand surged and the number of passengers trying to enter and leave Xai-Xai increased, the airline applied its usual commercial pricing policies.

Images from the airline’s booking system, which circulated widely online, showed tickets being sold for 9,589 meticais — more than double the emergency fare. The attempt to capitalise on the suffering of citizens facing extreme hardship and isolation was widely condemned as “shameful” and “opportunistic”.

Public pressure quickly mounted. After a video exposing the situation went viral and sparked protests, LAM issued a statement clarifying the situation. The company explained that the price increase occurred automatically once the seats reserved for the promotional fare were sold out but admitted that this dynamic “generated indignation among customers”.

Given the severity of the crisis, the airline decided to backtrack:

Single Fare: The 4,000 meticais fare will be maintained for all seats on the Maputo–Xai-Xai–Maputo route until next Friday (23 January).

Compensation Flight: Due to adverse weather conditions that prevented a landing in Chongoene on Monday afternoon, LAM committed to operating three flights today (Tuesday) to transport passengers.

Despite the fare rollback, logistics remain chaotic. Reports on the ground describe queues of over 400 people attempting to buy tickets to leave the flood-hit area. These include families, technical teams and patients, all waiting under great tension for a chance to reach the capital while the national road remains submerged and impassable.

LAM now reiterates its commitment to safety and support for affected populations, but the episode leaves a stain on the image of the national carrier at a time when national solidarity is more needed than ever.



Source: MzNews