Mozambique: Prostate cancer affects 30 per cent of men

Mozambican Health Minister Ussene Isse has revealed that about 30 per cent of Mozambican men suffer from problems related to prostate cancer.

According to the minister, who was speaking on Sunday at the official launch of the Blue November campaign, held in the southern city of Matola, the figures are alarming, considering that 48 per cent of the Mozambican population, estimated at 34 million inhabitants, consists of men.

The Blue November campaign is an international initiative held in November in order to raise awareness and encourage the prevention of prostate cancer. The campaign, which mirrors Pink October for breast cancer awareness, aims to combat the stigma and prejudice that often prevent men from seeking regular check-ups and early diagnosis.

The minister explained that excessive consumption of tobacco and alcohol, coupled with the increasing incidence of strokes, are among the main factors pointing to the rise in prostate cancer cases.

Between 2022 and 2025, the Mozambican health authorities diagnosed more than 1,500 new cases per year, with an average mortality rate of five per cent.

The Minister warned that “one of the biggest challenges for the national health system continues to be the lack of men’s adherence to medical services.”

“Men are very afraid to go to hospitals, they don’t like it. The people who most frequently use our services are women, because they are with the children. One of the great weaknesses of the national health system is men”, he said.

He also revealed that the government is developing new health programmes targeted at the male public, with the objective of reversing the trend and promoting prevention and early diagnosis.

“If we don’t take advantage of this window to implement interventions focused on men, we will have many public health problems in our country”, he said.

Official data also indicate that mortality associated with chronic non-communicable diseases has risen from five per cent in 2005 to approximately 30 per cent today, reinforcing the need for urgent prevention and awareness campaigns.

The campaign launch was witnessed by over 70 doctors from various specialisms, responsible for conducting tests and clinical assessments in several pathologies.