Mozambique: Prosecutors must defend legality

Mozambique’s Attorney-General, Américo Letela, has challenged prosecutors across the country to act in accordance with the principles of legality, equality, transparency, and objectivity.

Letela was speaking on Thursday, in Maputo, at a ceremony in which he swore into office 44 new prosecutors.

“From today onwards, each of you is the face of the State, especially where it is most fragile. You are the voice of legality where disorder threatens to become the rule, and the guardian of good. Being a prosecutor is carrying out a mission that admits of no mercy. It is not a simple job; it is a moral responsibility and demands proof of character, a commitment guided by truth”, he said.

According to Letela, the country expects from the newly appointed officials firmness, rectitude, and examples of probity and work.

“Corruption, drug trafficking, the smuggling of minerals, wildlife, and forest resources, the embezzlement of public funds, and the manipulation of power cannot be combated solely with laws; they require courage and integrity”, he warned. “Every ruling, accusation, and public intervention must be an expression of a balance of prudence and respect for fundamental rights”.

“The prosecutor is not a distant authority; he or she must be the human face of the law. Therefore, speak clearly, listen carefully, and decide fairly. You learn in the field from your colleagues and the communities we serve. Those who think they know everything quickly lose their way; your behavior, both inside and outside of office, will be observed and evaluated”, Letela said.

He added that “when an innocent person is protected, when a corrupt person is held accountable, when a law is applied fairly, the PGR fulfills its role. The role of prosecutors is crucial for the PGR to continue to build trust and provide public support, particularly to those demanding justice.”