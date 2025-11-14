Mozambique: Promotions in public administration depend on budgetary availability – finance minister

Mozambican Finance Minister Carla Loveira has announced that the resumption of promotions and career changes within the public administration depends on budgetary availability, after they were suspended in 2022 as a result of shortage of funds to cover the necessary expenditure.

According to Loveira, who was speaking on Thursday at the country’s parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, answering requests for information from the deputies, it is still uncertain whether the government will resume promotions and career changes in 2026.

“The conditions to resume promotions and career changes in 2026 are in place, but it depends on budgetary availability. If there is money available, the acts will be resumed in 2026 and priority will be given to applications relating to 2021 and 2022, approved before the Single Wages Table (TSU) came into effect”, she said.

According to the minister, promotions and career changes were suspended to ensure proper management of the framework for public administration employees and the stabilization of the payroll.

“Given the change in the remuneration system in Public Administration, the wage levels established in TSU were harmonized with professional qualifications; minimum and maximum levels for careers and professional categories were defined; and criteria for progression within the TSU were established, in order to organize and structure the careers and remuneration of state employees and agents”, she said.