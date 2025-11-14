Mozambique projects 3.4M tonnes cereal output this agricultural season

Mozambique expects to produce 3.4 million tonnes of cereals in the 2025/2026 agricultural campaign, an increase of 7% compared to the previous one, the President of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, announced at the launch of the operation on Thursday.

‘[We want] to produce 3.4 million tonnes of cereals, which corresponds to a 7% increase,’ said Chapo, who was speaking in the city of Beira, in Sofala, during the launch of the 2025/2026 Agricultural Production Campaign.

The Mozambican government’s goal is also to reach 929,000 tonnes of pulses, especially butter beans, and to produce more than 10 million tonnes of roots and tubers, with cassava increasing by 5%.

Regarding cashew nut production, Mozambique aims to increase it by 13% to over 180,000 tonnes; in cattle production, the sector is expected to grow by 5%; and egg production is also expected to increase by 26%.

‘Betting on soya production, which plays a strategic role in boosting poultry farming,’ added Chapo, pointing to the need to strengthen environmental sustainability, with reforestation and practices adapted to climate change.

The president also pointed to the need to consolidate agricultural and fishing fairs as permanent spaces for innovation and the exchange of experiences.

To achieve these goals, the president said that the private sector needs to be a leader in the agricultural value chain, so that the government can focus its interventions on research and technological innovation, promoting the use of agricultural technologies, developing public infrastructure, improving access to land and financing, and implementing institutional reforms.

In May, the Mozambican government predicted 5% growth in agricultural production by 2025, following last year’s growth, despite the difficulties caused by climate shocks and social unrest.

“Despite the adversities (…), the 2024 campaign was positive in terms of food crop production. During this period, there was a growth of around 9% in cereals, 7% in pulses and 12% in roots and tubers, especially cassava,” Daniel Chapo announced at the launch of the 2025 Agricultural Marketing Campaign.

According to the head of state, the balance of the 2024 Agricultural Marketing Campaign shows that 20,104,301 tonnes of various products were marketed, up from 17,257,904 tonnes in 2023, an increase of 14%.