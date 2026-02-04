Mozambique: PRM denies police involvement in fatal armed robbery in Mulevala

The Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM) in Zambézia province has denied circulating reports about the alleged involvement of police officers in an armed robbery that took place in the district of Mulevala.

This information was provided on Monday by the PRM spokesperson in Zambézia, Belarmina Henriques, who assured that none of the four members of the gang, who were engaged in robberies targeting economic agents, were part of the police force. However, the police confirmed the detention of one PRM officer suspected of collusion with the group, as one of the motorcycles used in the criminal action belongs to him.

The confrontation occurred when the robbers were surprised by the local population, supported by the authorities, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. One member of the gang was killed at the scene, while the other three fled and remain at large.

During the shooting, the gang fired at members of the community, injuring six people. Of these, two citizens lost their lives and four are currently hospitalised at Mulevala District Hospital, receiving medical care.

The PRM assures that investigations and searches continue to locate the three fugitives and to clarify all circumstances surrounding the case.

By Antenore Federico Carlos

Source: Nova Radio Paz - Quelimane