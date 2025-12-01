Mozambique: PRM challenged to become bulwark against drug traffickers

The Mozambican Interior Minister, Paulo Chachine, has challenged the Mozambican Police (PRM) to become “a bulwark” against all those who use national territory as a corridor for illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

According to the Minister, who was speaking, in Maputo, during the closing session of a meeting of his Ministry’s Coordinating Council, a three-day event that ended on Saturday, the PRM must continue guaranteeing internal security and becoming a bulwark against all those who improperly appropriate natural resources and practice trafficking in minerals, in human body parts and in firearms.

“It is on this human element, as a manager, commander, technician or operational staff member, in each of the areas covered by the Ministry, that our actions should focus measures aimed at promptly fighting various crimes, correct what is wrong and consolidate what is good,” he said.

The Minister called on heads of each of his ministry’s organizational units to use the law and other regulatory instruments to avoid rewarding bad officials, or promoting a sense of impunity.

“Good practices should be praised and commended so that they can be replicated and serve as incentives for others to follow the example. Many problems affecting the Ministry have the human element as common denominator, hence the need to invest in human capital to better serve the citizen”, he said.

“We should be a benchmark of integrity in the management of public affairs and an example in our way of being and acting, inspiring everyone. Let’s be a positive influence on each other regardless of rank, position, or level”, he added.

The minister stressed that leaders have a responsibility to promote and protect the values that ensure a culture and organizational climate that fosters better service delivery focused on meeting the needs of the people.

“Various crimes threatening public order and security fall within the scope of our responsibilities, as we are responsible for guaranteeing internal security”, he said.

Source: AIM