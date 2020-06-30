Mozambique: Prime Minister swears in new director generals of IPEME and INFRAPESCA

The prime minister on Monday challenged Joaquina Gumeta, the newly sworn-in director general of the Institute for the Promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises (IPEME), to provide better assistance to small and medium enterprises as a way of minimising the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister said on the occasion that the newly occupant of the post should “among other missions, be more creative and dynamic, working as a team in order to ensure the consolidation of assistance and guidance mechanisms for SMEs; the strengthening of resource mobilisation mechanisms […] and the strengthening of business links between SMEs and megaproject value chains”.

Joaquina Gumeta, who replaces Claire Zimba in the post, promised to support small and medium-sized companies so that the country could substitute imports with local production, – one of the main challenges of her new mission, she said.

“We will, together with all other catalysts in the micro, small and medium enterprise sector, guarantee the continuation of all activities related to technical support […] and the implementation of business incubators,” Gumeta said after being sworn into office.

Regarding the participation of Mozambican companies in megaprojects, one of the main focus of the new manager, Gumeta will support agro-processing and help firms sell products of the quality required by megaprojects.

INFRAPESCA

The prime minister also swore in Adolfo Albino as director general of the National Institute for the Development and Management of Fisheries Infrastructures (INFRAPESCA), an institution which aims to maximise fishing infrastructure and mobilise resources for the sector.

“We’re looking closely at the aquaculture component, and infrastructure support. We also have ports and other infrastructure to support small-scale fishing, which is the big challenge for this new institution,” Albino said.

The government created INFRAPESCA with the objective of ensuring the development and management of infrastructure and equipment in support of public and private fishing activities in order to increase domestic fish production.

Also sworn in was new permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Dina Ribeiro, who was challenged by the prime minister to improve the efficiency of services provided by the sector, especially the issuing of driving licenses and the improvement of the national communications network and the internet.

By Clemêncio Fijamo

Source: O País