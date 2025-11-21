Mozambique: Prime minister calls for creation of state body responsible for public tenders

Mozambican Prime Minister Benvinda Levi calls for urgent creation of a State Procurement Center (CAE), which will be responsible for ensuring the management of public tenders in the public administration.

According to Levi, who was speaking on Thursday at the country’s parliament, Assembly of the Republic (AR), during the session to review the 2024 General State Account, CAE creation will combat, efficiently and effectively, under-invoicing and illicit schemes in the acquisition and supply of goods and services.

“We believe that the implementation of these and other actions aimed at improving and consolidating the e-SISTAFE [Electronic System for State Financial Administration] will ensure greater effectiveness, efficiency and speed in the processes of planning, budgeting, budget execution, accountability and responsibility of public servants, at all levels of the State apparatus, it will also eliminate the abandonment, by contractors, of some state works,” she said.

According to the Prime Minister, the CAE will also address the challenges of bureaucratization and corruption, including ensuring greater transparency and efficiency in the system for contracting public works, supplying goods, and providing services to the State.

In addition to planning, coordinating, and overseeing procurement processes, the CAE will also ensure that the state funds are invested fairly and efficiently.

“We will continue to promote capacity-building, training, and awareness-raising actions for state employees and agents to uphold ethics, professional deontology, respect, and good management of public affairs, as well as implement administrative measures that promote accountability,” she emphasized.

Levi condemned all forms and practices of corruption, subsequently encouraging the justice administration bodies to continue investigating and holding criminally responsible those involved in acts of corruption.

Levi also assured improvements in the management of the Treasury’s Single Account for 2026, which will be guaranteed by the availability of resources destined for the financing of structuring projects at the provincial level, and community development projects.

“Regarding transfers to communities and provinces within the framework of taxes on mining and oil production, we recognize that due to the limitation of fiscal space, there are challenges in allocating resources in a timely manner for structuring investments in the provinces and for transfers to communities,” she said.

According to the Administrative Tribunal (AT), the body responsible for checking the legality of Mozambican public expenditure, the government, which was then headed by President Filipe Nyusi, failed to channel part of the gas revenues to the country’s sovereign wealth fund and “and there was misappropriation of money destined for the host communities of mining and oil exploration projects, within the scope of the sharing of revenues from Mining Production Tax (IPM) and Oil Production Tax (IPP).”