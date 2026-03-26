Mozambique: Prime Minister advocates compliance with tax obligations

Voluntary compliance with tax obligations should constitute an essential pillar for mobilising domestic resources needed to finance infrastructure, public services, and social programmes that benefit the entire society.

The statement comes from the Prime Minister, Maria Benvinda Levi, who spoke yesterday in Maputo on the occasion of the celebration of National Taxpayer Day, marked on 22 March.

She advocated for the creation of ever-stronger institutions, responsible taxpayers, and a shared vision of progress, so that Mozambique continues to advance with determination along the path of prosperity, social justice, and well-being for all.

To this end, she recommended that officials of the Mozambique Tax Authority continue to perform their duties with a high sense of responsibility, integrity, and transparency in their interaction with taxpayers and the public in general.

“It is essential that each official of the Tax Authority remains steadfast in combating tax evasion, promoting tax justice, and building a relationship of trust with taxpayers, thus contributing to the strengthening of Public Finances and the sustainable development of Mozambique,” she emphasised.

She said that, by way of illustration, the tax coverage ratio has shown progressive growth, rising from 57.23 per cent in 2006 to 78.26 per cent in 2024, reflecting the broadening of the tax base, the strengthening of collection mechanisms, and the improvement of tax administration.

It should be noted that National Taxpayer Day is celebrated under the theme: “20 Years of the Tax Authority: Consolidating the Role of the Taxpayer in Budgetary Sustainability.”

Source: Domingo