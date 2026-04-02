Mozambique: Primary school built by Tzu Chi officially inaugurated today in Beira

The 3 de Fevereiro Primary School, built by the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation in Mozambique as part of its post-cyclone reconstruction project in Sofala, is officially being inaugurated today.

Located in the 16th Bairro (Vila Massane) in the city of Beira, the facility is one of three schools delivered by the foundation at the start of the 2026 school year. The project cost is estimated at $1.2 million and has the capacity to accommodate 2,500 students in three shifts.

The 3 de Fevereiro Primary School, inaugurated this Thursday in an event led by the local government, is part of Tzu Chi’s post-cyclone reconstruction support. The overall project planned the construction of 23 schools, 17 of which have already been delivered, and 3,000 homes, all completed and handed over. These infrastructures benefit communities affected by Cyclone Idai in 2019.

“Last year, we promised that for this school year, 13 of the 23 schools that are part of our post-Cyclone Idai reconstruction support would be delivered. Along with two others, the 3 de Fevereiro Primary School was handed over at the start of the school year. Its official inauguration was still pending. This is, once again, a milestone and marks a significant step towards the goal we set in 2019: restoring dignity to these communities,” explained Dino Foi, President of the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation.

For the school principal, Cardina Fernandes, the facility has completely transformed the lives of students and the community.

“Previously, we had only two classrooms in very poor condition. On rainy or very hot days, lessons were disrupted. With the support of the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation, we now have a proper, dignified facility,” said the principal.





Building schools, houses and other projects

In addition to the 3 de Fevereiro Primary School, at the start of the 2026 school year on 28 February, Tzu Chi Mozambique delivered the Esturro Basic School, the largest primary school in the country, and the Nhamatanda General Secondary School, the largest secondary school in the country. These inaugurations were led by the President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, and attended by Pi Yu Lin, Vice-President of Tzu Chi Global.

The total post-cyclone reconstruction support in Sofala province is valued at $108 million, funded by more than 10 million volunteers worldwide from the foundation, which has representation in over 60 countries.

“It is true that the 3,000 houses are already in the hands of the communities. In fact, we delivered 3,182 houses, exceeding the target. Of the 23 schools, 17 have also been handed over on schedule, but our work is not finished until the last family we promised to help has at least a minimum level of dignity,” added Dino Foi.

The reconstruction project, named “Hope”, is being developed by Tzu Chi in Sofala under a memorandum signed with the government in 2019.

In November 2025, the “Hope” project won the Corporate Sustainability Award at the 2025 edition of the Asia-Pacific Sustainability Action Awards (APSAA), an event organised by Taiwan Corporate Sustainability to recognise international initiatives with significant impact and relevance.

Founded in Mozambique in 2012, Tzu Chi has strengthened its operations in the country since 2019, following Cyclone Idai, having supported more than 100,000 families in projects related to education, resettlement, health, and food security, particularly in the central region.

About the Foundation

Tzu Chi is the largest Buddhist humanitarian organisation in the world, founded in 1966 by the Venerable Master Cheng Yen. “Tzu Chi” means “compassion and relief,” and the foundation’s mission is to alleviate human suffering through acts of kindness and selfless service.

Present in over 60 countries, Tzu Chi provides support to anyone in need, regardless of creed, race, or nationality, driven by high moral principles and a spirit of selflessness.

In Mozambique, Tzu Chi was founded in 2012 by Denise Foi and focuses on supporting communities in areas such as education, agriculture, health, and emergency relief, particularly during the recurring natural disasters affecting the country.

With contributions from more than 10 million volunteers worldwide and around 10,000 volunteers in Mozambique, Tzu Chi promotes a culture of peace, solidarity, and mutual respect, bringing comfort and hope to local populations.

Source: Tzu Chi Foundation Mozambique / Press Release