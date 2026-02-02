Mozambique: Presiding judge of Tete Provincial Court found dead inside his vehicle

The presiding judge of the Provincial Court of Tete, Justo Mulémbwè, was found dead on the morning of this Saturday inside his vehicle, a Toyota Ractis, parked in front of Estalagem Nharinga, in the centre of Tete city.

According to the newspaper Domingo, a guard at the inn reported that the magistrate was at the location on Friday night, where he participated in a social gathering at the establishment’s bar. The body was discovered at around 07:00 last Saturday inside the vehicle, which was locked, requiring one of the windows to be broken to remove the body.

The National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) of Tete confirmed the incident but declined to provide details about the circumstances of the death. At the scene, the investigation team cordoned off the area where the vehicle was located and also inspected one of the rooms at the inn.

Authorities say they are continuing procedures to ascertain the cause of death, while the case is causing consternation within the judiciary. Justo Mulémbwè served as presiding judge in Tete province and was recognised for his commitment to justice, professionalism, and dedication to public service.

This is the second case of a judge’s death recorded within the same week. On 27 January, Nobre Moisés Paiva Máquina, Judge of the Infulene Judicial Court in the Matola district, Maputo province, also died under circumstances considered unclear. “Carta” unsuccessfully attempted to contact the Mozambican Association of Judges (AMJ) for a statement on the matter. [The Mozambican Association of Judges (AMJ) on Sunday issued a condolence note on Judge Justo Mulémbwè’s passing.]

Source: Carta de Moçambique