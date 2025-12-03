Mozambique: Presidents Chapo and Ramaphosa attend inauguration of Sasol’s Integrated Hydrocarbons Infrastructure Facility in Temane – Watch

Visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Daniel Chapo, witnessed the launch of a flagship project in energy, the Integrated Hydrocarbons Infrastructure Facility in Temane.

This is a partnership between the government of Mozambique and the South African energy company, Sasol.

Ramaphosa is in Maputo for the 4th Session of the Bi-National Commission between Maputo and Pretoria.

Ramaphosa added that Pretoria is keen to see more Mozambican investment in SA.

He says another critical area of co-operation is the development of natural gas.

This is the Integrated Hydrocarbon Processing Facility (IPF), a state-of-the-art unit built by Sasol under the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), whose final investment decision was made in February 2021.

The IPF was designed to process 23 million gigajoules of gas, which will supply the Temane Thermal Power Plant (CTT), with a capacity to produce 450 megawatts of electricity.

Additionally, the IPF will process 30,000 tonnes per year of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), meeting about 75% of the national demand for cooking gas… a transformative milestone for Mozambique, enhancing access to cleaner, more efficient, and affordable energy for families. Moreover, the IPF will process 4,000 barrels per day of Light Oil for export.

At the peak of activities in 2023, more than 3,100 workers were involved in the construction of the IPF, approximately 80 km of gas and oil pipeline network, and the opening of 14 new oil and gas wells, with no serious work accidents.

About 60% of the workers were recruited locally, from the communities of Inhassoro, Govuro, and Vilankulo.

The PSA Project is a megaproject with an investment estimated at US$760 million, designed for local marketing of its products in a chain that integrates gas supply to the Temane Thermal Power Plant, whose energy will be connected to the national grid via the Temane–Maputo Transmission line.

More than an engineering feat, this project represents a strategic step for Mozambique’s energy future. A commitment to the country’s economic and social development, with job creation, local workforce training, and the construction of a more sustainable energy matrix.

Source: SABC / Sasol em Moçambique