Mozambique: President urges private sector to support flood response

The President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, met yesterday in his office with representatives of the private sector amid the Red Alert declared by the Government due to intense rainfall and severe flooding affecting several regions of the country. He called for national unity and the mobilisation of resources in a spirit of solidarity to save lives and mitigate the impacts of the ongoing humanitarian emergency.

The meeting forms part of the State’s monitoring, coordination, and resource mobilisation efforts to respond to the effects of the floods, protect human life, and ensure minimum conditions of dignity for populations affected by extreme weather, particularly in the central and southern regions of Mozambique.

In his address, the Head of State explained the purpose of the meeting, stressing the importance of aligning information and involving all stakeholders in the crisis response. “I felt it was important to convene this meeting so that we can understand the level at which we currently stand, and also be aware of the official information regarding the damage these floods and inundations are causing in our country, and, based on that, each of us can see what we are able to do,” he said.

The President emphasised the need for joint and sustained action, underscoring that the Government’s absolute priority at this moment is the protection of human life. “We believe it is extremely important that we remain united at all times so that we can minimise the damage caused by these floods and inundations. At this moment, our priority is to save lives,” he declared.

President Chapo warned that the situation on the ground remains critical, with severe impacts on strategic infrastructure and population mobility, highlighting the disruption of sections of National Road Number One. “We are at a moment when floods and inundations are still occurring and are causing enormous damage across the country, which is why National Road Number One is cut off in certain sections,” he said.

To ensure the movement of people and essential goods, he said the Government is resorting to alternative solutions, including air links between the affected regions. “We are operating an air bridge to connect Maputo to Xai-Xai via Chongoene International Airport, as well as to Inhambane and Vilankulo, with special and promotional airfares so that people can make use of this air bridge,” he explained.

The President also warned of health risks in accommodation centres housing thousands of displaced people, underlining the urgency of ensuring basic assistance. “These approximately 91,000 people are in 68 accommodation centres, mainly schools and classrooms, and there are many people in the same place, which could lead to outbreaks of water-borne diseases such as cholera, malaria and diarrhoea, and people could lose their lives after having been rescued,” he cautioned.

In light of this scenario, Daniel Chapo called for strengthened national solidarity, encouraging the private sector to contribute not only financially but also with essential goods.

“So we will have to find food to feed them, we have to find medicine, we have to find water. I also wanted to raise awareness of another form of mobilisation: we do not want only money, we also want non-perishable goods, those who can provide food, those who can provide clothing,” the President said, appealing for a solidarity movement at the level of companies and citizens.

On the occasion, the President of the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD), Luísa Meque, presented provisional data indicating that the rainy season, which began on 1 October 2025, has so far cumulatively affected 645,781 people, corresponding to 122,863 families. It has also resulted in 112 deaths, 99 injuries and three missing persons, in addition to significant damage to housing, social and economic infrastructure, agricultural areas and livelihoods. A total of 68 accommodation centres remain active, hosting more than 91,000 people, while the collection and updating of information on the ground continues.

Source: O País