Mozambique: President urges preservation of Josina Machel’s legacy

The President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, on Tuesday in Chongoene, Gaza province, called for Mozambican society to preserve and carry forward the legacy of the heroine of the national liberation struggle, Josina Muthemba Machel.

Chapo was speaking moments after the ceremony awarding, posthumously, the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa in Social Services, Gender and Leadership, conferred by University Save.

“She is an example to follow, not only for Mozambican women, but also for men, especially the youth, for the values of freedom, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity that she defended,” he said.

The Head of State highlighted Josina Machel’s commitment to the liberation struggle, noting that she even gave up academic opportunities abroad to dedicate herself to the national cause.

According to him, the heroine had the opportunity to continue her studies in Switzerland, with support from the then president of FRELIMO, Eduardo Mondlane, but chose instead to join the armed struggle.

On the occasion, Chapo reiterated the importance of reclaiming the values defended by the fighters of the national liberation struggle, in a context marked by challenges such as instability, natural disasters and recurring electoral processes.

The event also featured remarks by Colonel and liberation struggle veteran Marina Pachinuapa, who acted as sponsor of the honouree and highlighted Josina Machel’s courage and dedication.

“She gave her life for the liberation of the Mozambican people,” she said.

Pachinuapa also questioned the level of commitment of today’s youth in the face of the country’s challenges.

“How many young people would be willing to give up personal opportunities to serve the nation?” she asked.

For his part, Samora Machel Júnior, the heroine’s son, praised the tribute, highlighting his mother’s role as a symbol of dedication, love and moral reference.

He also stressed that Josina Machel’s contribution to the national liberation struggle remains little known, pointing to her role in the creation of Frelimo’s Women’s Department in 1967 and her involvement in political and military activities.

Josina Muthemba Machel died on 7 April 1971 and is considered one of the most emblematic figures of the national liberation struggle.

Source: AIM Moçambique