Mozambique: President thanks ‘courage’ of soldiers fighting terrorism

The president of Mozambique highlighted on Wednesday the “courage and high sense of duty” of the young Mozambican and Rwandan soldiers who are fighting terrorism in Cabo Delgado, even during the festive season, to ensure the country’s sovereignty, peace and integrity.

“Even far from their families, these young people fulfil, with courage and a high sense of patriotic duty, the noble mission of protecting Mozambique, fighting terrorism fearlessly and relentlessly, 24 hours a day, Monday to Monday, whether it is sunny, cold, rainy or windy,” said Daniel Chapo, quoted in a statement from the Presidency sent to the media.

In a year-end message, the head of state made a “special mention of recognition and deep gratitude” to the young people of Rwanda and Mozambique who are fighting rebel groups “in the forests” of Cabo Delgado province, in the districts of Eráti and Memba, in Nampula province, and in the Mecula area in Niassa province, all in the north of the country.

“Even during the festive season, [the military] remain steadfast in the fight against terrorism, ensuring the defence of the country’s sovereignty, peace and territorial integrity (…). The nation recognises and appreciates your sacrifice,” reads Chapo’s message.

In the same document, the president also highlighted the resilience of the Mozambican people in the face of the challenges experienced throughout 2025, expressing confidence that the new year will bring “new opportunities, more progress and better living conditions for all”.

“The president wishes all citizens, inside and outside the country, happy holidays and a new year full of health, success and achievements, reiterating his commitment to continue serving Mozambique with dedication, responsibility and vision for the future,” concludes the Presidency.

The gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique has been the target of extremist attacks for eight years, with the first attack recorded on 5 October 2017 in the district of Mocímboa da Praia.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) estimated earlier this month that the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado recorded 14 violent events between 10 and 23 November, involving Islamic State extremists and causing 12 deaths, and warned of a worsening situation in Nampula.

According to the latest ACLED report, of the 2,270 violent events recorded since October 2017, when the armed insurgency began in Cabo Delgado, a total of 2,107 involved fighters associated with Islamic State Mozambique (EIM).

These attacks have caused 6,341 deaths in just over eight years.

Source: Lusa