Mozambique: President seeks “new chapter” in economic, trade ties with China

Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo expressed his intention to open a new chapter in economic and commercial cooperation with China, aiming for “real, tangible, and measurable” economic transformation in both countries.

“Mozambique is currently at a turning point. Fifty years after independence and 50 years of China-Mozambique cooperation, our political and diplomatic relations are excellent; now we want to open a new page for economic and commercial cooperation,” Chapo said at a roundtable in China, according to information released on Tuesday by the Mozambican Presidency.

Speaking on Monday at a forum on Mozambique-China development and investment in the Chinese province of Qinghai, the head of state noted that a history spanning centuries and geographies links the two nations in a relationship forged by solidarity, trust, and mutual respect. Within this framework, the Mozambican president expects to transform “opportunities into decisions and intentions into commitment” through the signing of investment agreements.

“We are here to talk about projects, partnerships, and results. More than that, we are here to transform trust into investments, and investment into real, tangible, and measurable economic transformation for the benefit of the Mozambican people and our friends in China, particularly in this province of Qinghai,” he said.

Mozambique offers opportunities in areas including agriculture, technology, mining, gas and oil exploration, and the extraction of all minerals found in the country, according to Chapo.

“It is a country rich in minerals, agriculture, and tourism, which is currently designing special economic zones to create incentives and open doors for investment from our Chinese friends, especially from here in Qinghai,” he said.

Investors can find a favourable environment in Mozambique for investment and partnership, he said.

President Chapo highlighted the opportunities created by the zero-tariff initiative announced by President Xi Jinping, which could boost Mozambican exports to China, promote mutual growth, and generate added value for both economies.

“We are implementing many state reforms to open the country to business, especially to our friends in China and, very specifically, from Qinghai.

This demonstrates that we can grow together, reduce poverty together, and build a sustainable economy based on clean energy and innovation,” he said.

Daniel Chapo has been in Beijing since last week for a state visit, and Mozambique and China are currently marking 50 years of diplomatic relations and seeking to deepen their strategic cooperation.

Source: Lusa