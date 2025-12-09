Mozambique: President says agreements show ‘common vision’ with Portugal

Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo said on Tuesday that the 22 cooperation agreements signed today at the summit with Portugal represent the “common vision” of both governments, highlighting the “enormous” opportunities in Mozambique for Portuguese entrepreneurs.

“We have concluded that we are at an excellent moment in our bilateral relationship,” said Chapo, in joint statements with Prime Minister Luís Montenegro at the end of the sixth Portugal-Mozambique summit, held in Porto, bringing together around 20 ministers from both countries.

At this summit, the two countries signed 22 legal instruments to strengthen cooperation, compared to 18 at the previous summit in 2022, something that, he acknowledged, “is not common” in a “single visit”, but which represents the “common vision” of the two governments.

These new agreements, in various areas, “aim to increasingly cement and expand” cooperation between the two countries, which will mark 50 years in 2025, Chapo recalled, assuming that the priority is “to cooperate” with Portugal for economic growth and to benefit “the two brotherly peoples,” who must “remain united.”

€500 million credit line

The Mozambican head of state welcomed the announcement, minutes earlier, by the Portuguese prime minister of a €500 million credit line to finance Portuguese companies wishing to expand in Mozambique.

“The opportunities are enormous in Mozambique,” Chapo said, assuming that Portuguese investment will generate “jobs and income” for Mozambican families and returns for the Portuguese people.

Source: Lusa