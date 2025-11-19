Mozambique: President receives Secretary of Türkiye Defence Industries Haluk Görgün

Haluk Görgün said that he has arrived in the country with a strong business delegation, in line with previous commitments. “As I promised, I am visiting Mozambique accompanied by 15 defence industry companies and, over a day and a half, we will discuss what we can do together for the future.”



The President of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo, received yesterday, in audience, the Secretary of Defence Industries for Türkiye, Haluk Görgün, who announced the intention to deepen cooperation with Mozambique and to build “sustainable long-term relations” in the field of the defence industry.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Görgün explained that the visit aims to strengthen bilateral dialogue. “We are here at the invitation of the Minister of Defence of Mozambique to establish collaboration between the defence industries and to build sustainable long-term relations, so that we can work together,” he said.

The official emphasised that Türkiye has relevant experience to share, after years of challenges in its region. “Türkiye faced many difficulties in our region over several years, but thanks to a self-confidence-based approach, we found solutions,” he said, adding that under the leadership of the Turkish President, Recep Erdogan, the local content of the Turkish defence industry has increased “from 20 per cent to 80 per cent” over the past 20 years.

Haluk Görgün also highlighted that he maintains a continuous working relationship with the Mozambican Minister of Defence, Cristóvão Chume. “We have met several times on different occasions and discussed extensively the importance of sharing our experiences in the defence industry, so our teams can begin to identify ways of cooperation,” he explained.

Görgün added that he has arrived in the country with a strong business delegation, in line with previous commitments.

“As I promised, I am visiting Mozambique accompanied by 15 defence industry companies and, over a day and a half, we will discuss what we can do together for the future,” Haluk Görgün declared.

The Turkish official acknowledged that many of the challenges faced by Mozambique are similar to those overcome by Türkiye. “We are aware of the difficulties and challenges that exist in different geographies, many of which we also faced in Türkiye,” he noted.