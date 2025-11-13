Mozambique: President pledges to work ‘day and night’ to end kidnappings, terrorism

Mozambican president Daniel Chapo promised on Wednesday to work “day and night” to end kidnappings and terrorism in the country, to make Mozambique prosperous and improve living conditions.

“With terrorism ended, with kidnappings ended, with a dynamic economy, with business opportunities, in peace and security, we will, without a doubt, bring prosperity to this country, create hope for our people and create better living conditions for all Mozambicans,” said the head of state during the opening of the 20th Annual Private Sector Conference (CASP) in Maputo.

Daniel Chapo said that the number of kidnappings in Mozambique had decreased, but he still promised to work towards making the country “kidnap-free”, an “evil” that, according to the President, slows down economic development and reduces domestic and foreign investment.

“We, as a state, will continue to work day and night to ensure that this reduction becomes “zero kidnappings” in Mozambique, in order to develop our economy,” Chapo said.

Around 150 businesspeople have been kidnapped in Mozambique in the last 12 years and a hundred have left the country out of fear, according to figures released in 2024 by the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA).

At the conference, which began today and runs until Friday, the Mozambique head of state also promised to use all means at his disposal to end the terrorism that has affected the province of Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique since 2017.

“No country in the world can develop without peace and security. Therefore, (…) in our fight in Cabo Delgado, we will continue to work day and night, using all means at our disposal, so that terrorism can truly come to an end,” he stressed.

Chapo said he will not “compromise with crime” and that he wants a “free Mozambique” where people can live “24 hours a day” in peace and security.

“May this conference be the turning point that sets Mozambique on the path to competitiveness, inclusion and progress for our people,” concluded the Mozambican head of state.

The gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique has been the target of extremist attacks for eight years, with the first attack recorded on 5 October 2017 in the region of Mocímboa da Praia.

According to the latest report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), of the 2,236 violent events recorded since 2017, a total of 2,061 involved people associated with Islamic State Mozambique (EIM).