Mozambique: President in Nampula as government delivers 100 buses to 15 municipalities

President Daniel Chapo is in Nampula today for the handover of 100 buses that are expected to transport at least 1.4 million passengers per month across 15 municipalities in central and northern Mozambique.

The ceremony marks the first phase of a broader initiative under the Programme for the Improvement of the Public Passenger Transport System, led by the Ministry of Transport and Logistics. The current delivery represents the first batch of nearly 300 buses planned for distribution.

The municipality of Nampula will receive 15 buses, while Pemba, Beira, and Mocuba municipalities will each receive ten buses. The remaining 11 municipalities will be allocated five buses each.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the initiative is expected to significantly improve urban mobility and enhance the quality of life for citizens.

The programme also introduces key road safety measures, including specialised driver training in safe and defensive driving, maintenance team training, and the installation of tachographs—intelligent systems that monitor driving time, strengthen oversight, and help reduce road accidents.

The buses will be managed by municipal authorities, while the Government will be responsible for routine maintenance and comprehensive insurance, ensuring the longevity of the fleet and continuity of service.

Authorities say the initiative aims to meet the growing demand for public transport, improve road safety, and stimulate local economic activity.

An additional 190 buses are scheduled for delivery next month, some of which will be allocated to school transport. Earlier, on 24 March, the Government announced plans to introduce a pilot public school transport system in the second half of the year in Maputo, with possible expansion to Beira and Nampula.

On 26 March, the Government further confirmed that approximately 300 buses would be delivered this year to 36 municipalities nationwide to improve the transport of people and goods.

The Minister of Transport and Logistics, João Matlombe, stated that distribution will first cover the central and northern regions, followed by the southern region before the end of the first half of the year, as part of a national urban mobility enhancement programme.

The Government also plans to expand the initiative through to 2027, aiming to include all municipalities, particularly those that have never benefited from state-funded public transport.

Source: Lusa