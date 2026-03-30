Mozambique: President highlights achievements and investments following Equatorial Guinea OACPS summit

“The Mozambican President highlighted the achievements of the country’s participation in the summit in Equatorial Guinea and stated that it mobilised new investments in the gas and tourism sectors, in addition to consolidating alliances to confront terrorism in the North.”

“Our visit to Equatorial Guinea, where we were warmly welcomed, was crowned with success, especially because our presence not only strengthened the bonds of friendship and cooperation in the bilateral framework with Equatorial Guinea, but also reinforced our presence in this extremely important organisation,” said Mozambican President Daniel Chapo to journalists.

The Head of State was speaking during a review of his participation in the 11th Summit of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, considering that the event constituted an important platform for political and strategic coordination among member states.

According to information released yesterday by the Presidency of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, at the summit, mobilised new investments in the gas and tourism sectors, in addition to consolidating “strategic alliances” to address challenges such as terrorism in Cabo Delgado and the energy transition.

“We also shared developments concerning our country, with emphasis on the ongoing inclusive national dialogue, the process of structural reforms we are carrying out, the fight against terrorism in the province of Cabo Delgado, and the Government’s overall efforts towards the well-being of the Mozambican people,” said the President.

Chapo also held meetings with businesspeople from Equatorial Guinea and Italy, who expressed willingness to contribute to boosting tourism and investing in the hotel, gas and oil sectors, and he reaffirmed Mozambique’s political commitment to building an organisation “more resilient, sustainable and capable of responding effectively to the demands of member states.”

“We also advocate for concerted action around essential priorities, highlighting the energy transition, climate action and the eradication of extreme poverty, including the competitive integration of our economies into the global economy, as well as creating opportunities for our youth,” he added.

Mozambique’s participation in that summit forms part of the country’s strategy for international affirmation and strengthening relations with the organisation’s members, according to Lusa, citing a statement from the Mozambican Presidency.

Source: Lusa