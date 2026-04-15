Mozambique: President heads to China with ‘high-impact projects’ financing on agenda

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo will seek to mobilise funding for “structural projects” in Mozambique during a seven-day state visit to China, which begins on Wednesday.

“On the economic front, the head of state will mobilise resources to finance high-impact structural projects, as well as boost the relaunch of the national economy, focusing on priority sectors such as infrastructure, mining, energy and agriculture,” a statement from the Presidency said.

Chapo is visiting China from 16 to 22 April at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The Presidency added that Mozambique “intends to strengthen political, diplomatic and economic cooperation with China, as well as deepen coordination on matters of common interest on the international agenda, particularly issues related to the Global South, United Nations reform and climate change”.

The visit, the statement added, “is part of efforts to deepen and elevate the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” between Mozambique and China, “reflecting the shared will to consolidate historical ties of friendship, solidarity and mutually beneficial cooperation”.

According to the Presidency, the head of state will be accompanied by members of parliament, government officials and other Mozambican state representatives. The official departure ceremony was scheduled for 11:00 local time on Wednesday at the Air Base in Maputo.

The Chinese government said on Tuesday that the visit would deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“It is believed that this visit will promote the in-depth development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Mozambique and contribute to building a strong China–Africa community with a shared future for the new era, while strengthening solidarity and cooperation in the Global South,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a press conference in Beijing.

“At present, mutual political trust between the two countries continues to deepen, with fruitful results in cooperation across various areas and close coordination on international and regional issues,” he added.

This is Chapo’s first visit to China since being sworn in as Mozambique’s fifth president in January 2025. Talks are scheduled with Xi Jinping, as well as meetings with Prime Minister Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. The visit will also include trips to Hunan and Qinghai.

On 18 February, Chapo conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Mozambique’s intention to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in 2026, while reaffirming support for the “One China” principle.

Chapo also highlighted the special significance of this year, noting the values underpinning bilateral relations: “The year 2026, declared the Year of People-to-People Cooperation, has special significance in promoting values of friendship, solidarity and mutual understanding, which Mozambique shares and fosters within the framework of its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with China.”

Mozambique paid more than €36 million to China in debt servicing in the first three months of 2025, according to Ministry of Finance data from November. China remains the country’s largest bilateral creditor. Mozambique’s debt to China stood at US$1,347 million (€1,158 million) at the end of June.

Earlier, in October, the Chinese government forgave interest on loans granted to Mozambique up to 2024 and provided a donation of €12 million to the country, the prime minister said at the time.

“We received two positive announcements from President Xi Jinping. One was the donation of 100 million yuan — the Chinese currency — [equivalent to €12 million] to our country, and the forgiveness of interest on loans granted to Mozambique up to 2024,” Prime Minister Benvinda Levi said upon returning from China.

Source: Lusa