Mozambique President enacts State General Inspectorate and Food and Economic Safety Inspectorate laws

The President of Mozambique promulgated the laws creating the State General Inspectorate and the General Inspectorate for Food and Economic Safety, aimed at enhancing transparency and credibility, the Mozambican Presidency announced on Tuesday (20 January).

According to the statement, the intention is to ensure a favourable economic environment, with the entities also seeking to establish a unified national inspection system capable of protecting the public interest, ensuring legality, and consolidating the confidence of citizens and economic agents in the State.

“The promulgation of these laws culminates the legislative process, materialising part of the commitments made in the President’s inaugural speech at his investiture, in which he pledged, among other things, to prevent and combat corruption, starting with actions within the State apparatus that should serve as an example for other productive sectors, where ethics, transparency and integrity—both public and private—must prevail,” the statement concluded.

The two bills were approved by the Mozambican parliament on 16 December.

The legal instruments had earlier been submitted to parliament under urgency by the Head of State, Daniel Chapo, as part of strengthened efforts to prevent and combat corruption.

At the time, the Mozambican Government stated that the two institutions, which will report directly to the President, should primarily guarantee “greater coherence, efficiency, effectiveness and rigour in the management of public affairs,” as well as the implementation of public policies and the “rational use of State resources.”

Source: Lusa