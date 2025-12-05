Mozambique: President dismisses and appoints Ambassadors and High Commissioners

The President of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo, exercising the powers conferred upon him by paragraph (c) of Article 161 of the Constitution of the Republic, has dismissed:

a) Alexandre Herculano Manjate from the position of High Commissioner of the Republic of Mozambique to the Republic of Malawi;

b) Jerónimo João Rosa Chivavi from the position of High Commissioner of the Republic of Mozambique to the Republic of Kenya and the Republic of Uganda;

c) Maria Gustava from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mozambique to the People’s Republic of China and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea;

d) Ermindo Augusto Ferreira from the position of High Commissioner of the Republic of Mozambique to the Republic of India and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka;

e) Belmiro José Malate from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mozambique to the Republic of Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, the Kingdom of Thailand and from the position of High Commissioner of the Republic of Mozambique to Malaysia and the Republic of Singapore;

f) Santos Álvaro from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mozambique to the Republic of Türkiye;

g) Jacinto Januário Maguni from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mozambique to the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Republic of Paraguay, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and the Republic of Chile.

Under the same constitutional basis, the President of the Republic has appointed, by separate Presidential Decrees:

a) Maria Gustava to the position of High Commissioner of the Republic of Mozambique to the Republic of South Africa;

b) Jacinto Januário Maguni to the position of High Commissioner of the Republic of Mozambique to the Republic of Kenya;

c) Alexandre Herculano Manjate to the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mozambique to the Federative Republic of Brazil; and

d) António Inácio Júnior to the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mozambique to the Republic of Türkiye.

This reshuffle of Mozambique’s diplomatic and consular missions abroad aims to implement economic diplomacy in its two main aspects: on one hand, promoting the country’s image in external markets, exports, and foreign direct investment, and on the other hand, strengthening bilateral and multilateral trade through economic and commercial foreign policies.

Source: Presidency of the Republic of Mozambique /Press Release