Mozambique President Daniel Francisco Chapo joins Peace Parks Foundation as Patron

Peace Parks Foundation is delighted to announce the appointment of His Excellency Daniel Francisco Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique, as Patron. President Chapo joins a distinguished group of leaders committed to promoting biodiversity conservation and regional cooperation across Southern Africa.

In accepting the invitation, President Chapo reaffirmed his commitment to making conservation a pathway for peace between people and nature, while supporting regional cooperation and sustainable development. He highlighted the importance of trans frontier conservation and tourism as drivers of economic growth and prosperity for the peoples and States of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“This invitation is recognition that, as leader of the nation, I may contribute to consolidating the gains achieved, particularly in defining and implementing public policies that safeguard the preservation of the country’s and the region’s rich natural capital,” President Chapo said.

“Throughout the trajectory of our country, I have had the opportunity to witness the excellent work that Peace Parks Foundation has been carrying out in the co-management of trans frontier conservation areas, specifically Banhine and Zinave,” he added.

Peace Parks Foundation warmly welcomes President Chapo as Patron and looks forward to working closely with him to advance the shared goals of ecosystem restoration, community empowerment and sustainable development.

Werner Myburgh, CEO of Peace Parks Foundation, said, “We are honoured to welcome President Chapo to the Peace Parks family. Mozambique has made extraordinary progress in protecting wildlife and biodiversity over recent decades, and this commitment continues to inspire regional conservation efforts.”

Source: Peace Parks Foundation / Press Release