Mozambique: Daniel Chapo visits flood-hit areas in Matola – Photos

The President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, is currently visiting areas affected by flooding in the city of Matola, specifically the Nkobe neighbourhood.

The visit follows the red alert declared by the Government during the Second Extraordinary Session of the Council of Ministers, chaired today by the Head of State, dedicated to assessing the situation of the rainy season.

During the visit, the President will assess firsthand the impact of the rains on the affected communities, evaluate the damage to public and private infrastructure, and monitor ongoing response efforts.

The Head of State will engage with local authorities, rescue teams, and affected communities, aiming to strengthen humanitarian assistance measures, prevent additional risks, and mitigate the effects of floods and inundations, in a context where intense rainfall is still forecast.

