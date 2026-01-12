Mozambique President Daniel Chapo meets UAE Minister of Foreign Trade in Abu Dhabi

The President of the Republic of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, granted an audience on Monday to the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, Thani Al Zeyoudi, as part of his three-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier today, the Head of State also met with members of the Mozambican delegation and staff from the Embassy of the Republic of Mozambique in Abu Dhabi.

During this visit, President Chapo is accompanied by the Minister of Economy, Basílio Muhate, the Minister of Transport and Logistics, João Matlombe, the Minister in the Presidency for Civil Affairs, Ricardo Sengo, and the Mozambican Ambassador to the UAE, Alberto Cuvelo, alongside other officials from the Presidency and various state institutions.

This visit, at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, will see President Chapo participate in ADSW 2026 (Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026), which kicks off tomorrow under the theme: “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go.” He will also attend the presentation of the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize.

At this event, President Chapo will deliver the keynote speech at the Youth Sustainability Future Leaders Forum, where he is expected to share Mozambique’s experience in infrastructure development and climate-related matters.

In addition to President Chapo, ADSW 2026 will feature the participation of 40 delegation heads, including the Presidents of Angola (João Lourenço), South Africa (Cyril Ramaphosa), Namibia (Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah), Senegal (Bassirou Diomaye Faye), Nigeria (Bola Ahmed Tinubu), Rwanda (Paul Kagame), Madagascar (Michael Randrianirina), as well as representatives from Serbia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, along with several Prime Ministers.





By Jorge Rungo, in Abu Dhabi

Source: Notícias