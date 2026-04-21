Mozambique President Daniel Chapo and other SADC Heads of State expected in Eswatini on Friday for King Mswati’s 40 years on the throne celebrations

Other SADC Heads of State expected to attend include Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and King Letsie III

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and others are yet to confirm their attendance

King Mswati III will celebrate 40 years on the throne and his 58th birthday at Somhlolo National Stadium on Friday, April 24, 2026, marking a major Ruby Jubilee

His Excellency Daniel Chapo, the Mozambican President, will together with other Heads of State within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, attend King Mswati’s forty (40) years on the Throne and birthday double celebration.

This is according to information shared to this Swaziland News by very senior Government officials within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, preparing for the upcoming event to be held at Somhlolo National Stadium on Friday this week, the King will then host the Heads of State at the newly completed International Convention Centre (ICC) and Five Star Hotel (FISH).

Other SADC Heads of State expected to attend include Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Lesotho King Letsie while Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and others are yet to confirm their attendance.

Eswatini Acting Government Spokesperson Thabile Mdluli was not immediately available for a comment regarding the high profile Heads of State visit.

On another note, King Mswati is highly expected to welcome Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te who will also grace the event, Eswatini is the only country in the African continent with diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

King Mswati received birthday gifts (tetfulo) from various companies and emaSwati amounting to over R20million on Saturday night on the eve of his birthday, Queen Mother Ntombi Tfwala described the gifts as a demonstration of love for the King.

Source: Times of Swaziland