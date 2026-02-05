Mozambique: President condemns attack on journalist Carlitos Cadangue and demands clarification of the crime

Maputo, 5 February 2026 – The President of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo, strongly and vehemently condemns the attack against journalist Carlitos Cadangue, correspondent for STV in Manica, which occurred on the night of Wednesday in Chimoio, the capital of that province.

The President of the Republic demands that the competent authorities clarify this attack, and that those responsible be brought to justice.

“We are a country where freedom of the press must prevail, and we will continue to fight firmly against organised crime, which has no place to succeed in our country. Fear and insecurity are enemies of freedom, democracy and development,” stated the Head of State, who is closely following the case.

The President of the Republic expresses his solidarity with journalist Carlitos Cadangue and his family, as well as with the journalistic community in general and with Grupo SOICO, owner of STV..

Source: Presidency of the Republic of Mozambique / Press Release