Mozambique: President Chapo welcomes Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa on three-day state visit

President Daniel Francisco Chapo will host this Friday, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who will begin a three-day state visit to Mozambique.

The two Heads of State will hold a working meeting during which they will assess the current stage of cooperation between Mozambique and Zimbabwe, as well as define new directions to deepen political, economic, and social relations.

The announcement of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s visit was communicated yesterday by the Presidency of the Republic, through a press release.

The note highlights that, within the framework of President Mnangagwa’s state visit, the two Heads of State will preside over the 1st session of the Mozambique–Zimbabwe Binational Commission, a mechanism established during the meeting held in Chimoio, Manica province, last August, on the occasion of Zimbabwe’s donation to victims of recent cyclones that affected Mozambique.

The programme also includes the participation of the two Heads of State in the Mozambique–Zimbabwe Economic Forum, an initiative that will bring together government officials and businesspeople from both countries with the aim of strengthening commercial partnerships, promoting investments, and expanding opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation.

Prof. dr. Amon Murwira is in #Maputo, Mozambique, for the State Visit of His Excellency, President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, and the inaugural Zimbabwe–Mozambique Bi-National Commission, which opened yesterday with a meeting of senior officials.

Today,… pic.twitter.com/2h9x8u72aD — Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Int Trade (@MoFA_ZW) November 20, 2025