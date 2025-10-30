Mozambique: President Chapo visits ExxonMobil, highlights industrialisation and knowledge transfer – Presidency

The President of the Republic of Mozambique, Daniel Francisco Chapo, highlighted in statements to the press in Houston, Texas, this Wednesday the strategic gains of cooperation between Mozambique and ExxonMobil, emphasising the importance of knowledge transfer, the training of young Mozambicans, and investment in projects that promote the industrialisation and sustainable development of the country.

On the occasion, the Mozambican Head of State described the signing of two memoranda of understanding with the American multinational as a “very strong signal,” stating that they represent a decisive step in consolidating technological partnerships and creating the Mozambique Technological Centre, a specialised training institution of reference for the oil and gas sector in Mozambique.

“ExxonMobil is one of the largest, if not the largest, oil and gas operators in the world. It is fundamental that Mozambique benefits from its experience and technology, especially to train young Mozambicans capable of leading the exploration and management of our energy resources in the future,” stated President Daniel Chapo.

The Mozambican statesman emphasised that the country is among the top ten natural gas producers in the world and that it is essential to prepare national personnel to assume teaching and technical leadership roles in the sector. He explained that the future specialised training centre for Mozambican personnel in the oil and gas sector will include Mozambicans trained in various parts of the world, some of whom are already part of national and international operations teams.

Daniel Chapo also stressed that the agreement signed for the development of domestic gas transformation and distribution projects in Mozambique represents an added value for strengthening the National Hydrocarbons Company (ENH), which will now lead the process of developing domestic energy solutions, with a view to the country’s industrialisation. The first action of the agreement will consist of conducting feasibility studies on the matter.

“Gas is a strategic raw material for manufacturing many products and guaranteeing energy in quantity and quality. With domestic gas, we will be able to produce fertilisers, build more power plants, and supply the national industry, which is fundamental to realising our vision of economic independence,” he said.

The President of the Republic also highlighted the vision of transforming Mozambique into a regional hub for electricity supply, taking advantage of the country’s strategic location and the potential for exporting energy to neighbouring countries. He stressed that this strategy will contribute to increasing foreign exchange revenues, improving the balance of payments, and strengthening the national economy.

Addressing the global impact of large gas projects, Daniel Chapo stated that these will bring multiple benefits to the Mozambican economy, namely through increased tax revenue, job creation, and stimulation of the growth of small and medium-sized national enterprises, which will supply goods and services to multinational companies in the sector.

“We are talking about approximately 40,000 to 50,000 workers during the construction phase of these projects. This means more taxes, more income, and greater economic dynamism in our country,” he explained.

The Head of State emphasised, however, that the government’s vision is not limited to gas. The objective is to diversify the economy, investing revenues from natural resources in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, transport, and infrastructure, to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth.

In this context, he highlighted the imminent holding of the International Tourism Conference, scheduled for 3–4 November in Vilankulo, Inhambane province, as an important milestone to promote concrete solutions and attract investment to the sector.

“We need to move beyond simply talking about problems and start discussing solutions. Agriculture, tourism, industry, and logistics are fundamental sectors for generating employment and income for Mozambican youth,” stated the President of the Republic.

Concluding his speech, the Head of State emphasised that the ultimate purpose of all these efforts is to improve the living conditions of the Mozambican people.

“We want each project, each investment, and each infrastructure to translate into more schools, more hospitals, better roads, more jobs, and more opportunities for Mozambican families. This is the true meaning of our development,” Chapo concluded.