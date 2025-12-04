Mozambique: President Chapo visits Niassa province

The President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, is conducting a working visit to Niassa province this Thursday, as part of direct contact with the population, monitoring the implementation of public projects, and strengthening institutional coordination at provincial and district levels.

In Niassa, the Head of State is expected to visit the city of Lichinga and the district of Cuamba, according to a statement from the Presidency.

Among other activities, the Head of State will preside over the inauguration of buildings designated for the Provincial Directorate of Planning and Finance and the Provincial Delegation of the National Roads Administration (ANE).

Source: Rádio Moçambique