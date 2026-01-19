President Chapo cancels Davos participation, stays in Mozambique to oversee flood response

The President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, has decided not to take part in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos (Swiss Confederation), opting instead to remain in Mozambique to directly monitor the situation of communities affected by flooding, amid a red alert declared due to intense rainfall and severe inundations.

The decision is intended to strengthen political leadership, institutional coordination and the State’s immediate response. Meanwhile, the country will continue to be represented in Davos by other senior officials, in line with Mozambique’s economic diplomacy strategy and its international commitments.

According to reports by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs issued on Sunday, continuous heavy rainfall since mid-December has resulted in significant flooding across the provinces of Gaza, Maputo, and Sofala. Authorities estimate more than 400,000 people have been impacted, with further increases anticipated.

In response, neighboring South Africa has mobilized an air force helicopter to assist in the crucial search-and-rescue missions. The heavy rains have not spared South Africa, affecting regions like the northeast, which houses the famous Kruger National Park, recently reopened to visitors after temporary closure.

Source: Domingo / Aditional reporting Devidiscourse