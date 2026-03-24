Mozambique: President Chapo starts three-day Kenya visit and will attend KIICO 2026

The President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, begins today, Tuesday, 24 March, a three-day working visit to the Republic of Kenya, in response to an invitation extended by his counterpart, William Samoei Ruto.

This marks the first working visit undertaken by the Mozambican Head of State to that country in his capacity as President of the Republic.

The visit takes place within the framework of strengthening the longstanding relations of brotherhood, friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Mozambique and Kenya. It will provide an opportunity for the two Heads of State to assess the current state of bilateral cooperation, as well as to exchange views on the political, economic and social situation of their respective countries, the African continent, and the world at large.

During his stay, the President of the Republic will participate, as guest of honour, in the 4th Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO), held from 25 to 27 March 2026 in Nairobi, an event that will bring together global investors, policymakers, and leaders from the private sector.

At KIICO, the Head of State will promote the mobilisation of investment in Mozambique by showcasing the country’s potential and the investment opportunities available.

The President of the Republic is accompanied on this visit by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Maria dos Santos Lucas; the Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation, Américo Muchanga; as well as officials from the Presidency of the Republic and other state institutions.



Source: Domingo