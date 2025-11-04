Mozambique: President Chapo reaffirms cooperation commitment with Tanzania – Presidency

The President of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo, stated yesterday in Dodoma that Mozambique’s participation in the inauguration of the elected President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, represents the recognition of a friendship rooted in the shared history of the two peoples and the commitment to continue strengthening the ties of cooperation between Maputo and Dodoma.

The Mozambican Head of State participated in the ceremony as Guest of Honour, witnessing the act that marks the renewal of the presidential mandate of the Tanzanian leader and reaffirms the depth of political and historical relations between the two neighbouring countries.

In statements to the press, President Daniel Chapo recalled that relations between Mozambique and Tanzania have deep roots in the national liberation struggle. “The relationship between the Mozambican people and the Tanzanian people is historical. As you know, the Mozambique Liberation Front [Frelimo], the liberation movement at the time, today a political party, was formed in Tanzania on 25 June 1962,” he stressed.

The Mozambican statesman highlighted the decisive role of Tanzania in supporting Mozambique’s independence and the construction of the Mozambican State. “And, long before that, we always had Tanzania’s support,” he said, acknowledging the solidarity and spirit of brotherhood that have characterised relations between the two peoples since the early days of the struggle for freedom.

The Head of State explained that his presence at the ceremony was a gesture of solidarity and friendship on behalf of all Mozambicans. “And we could not miss such a special moment, which is the inauguration of the elected President,” he stated.

He further added that the occasion also provides an opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation in several strategic areas, including trade, transport, energy, and regional security.

“We thought it was very important to be here on behalf of the Mozambican people, but also to further solidify the relations of friendship and cooperation that exist between the two peoples,” he said.

The inauguration ceremony, held in the political capital Dodoma, brought together Heads of State and Government from various African countries and representatives of regional and international organisations.

The presence of the Mozambican statesman in Dodoma is part of the spirit of good neighbourliness and African integration that guides Mozambique’s foreign policy, based on the promotion of peace, solidarity, and shared development among the countries of the region.

During his stay in the neighbouring country, President Daniel Chapo held meetings with his Tanzanian counterpart and with other attending leaders, reiterating Mozambique’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation, with emphasis on the areas of economy, infrastructure, education, energy, security, and cross-border development.