Mozambique: President Chapo promulgates National Health System Law

The President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, promulgated and ordered the publication of the Law establishing the legal framework for the National Health System, which represents “the greatest reform of the System and guarantees its unity through a single command, at both central and provincial levels, reducing duplication of structures.”

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, the Law establishes a connection between the public subsystem and the Social Protection System in providing care to vulnerable populations.

“For the first time in the country’s history, this Law will permit the regulation of matters related to the donation, harvesting and transplantation of organs, tissues and cells, which will increase the hope of a new chance of life for the Mozambican people,” the document states.

In another decree, the Head of State promulgated and ordered the publication of the Laws creating the State General Inspectorate and the General Inspectorate for Food and Economic Security, instruments aimed at strengthening the transparency and credibility of the State and ensuring a favourable economic environment.

Source: Notícias