Mozambique: President Chapo launches €40,000 national literary contest

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo launched a national literary contest on Saturday titled “50 Anos da Independência Nacional”, backed by a fund of three million meticais (€40,338). The competition covers three genres: poetry, prose, and essays. Its aim is to professionalise writing, encourage creative and intellectual production, and promote new voices in literature.

“With this initiative, we intend to stimulate the professionalisation of writing and provide Mozambican audiences with access to new voices, ideas and narratives that enrich our culture. This contest also marks a decisive turning point in the State’s support for literary production,” said President Daniel Chapo, speaking at the headquarters of the Mozambican Writers Association (AEMO) in Maputo.

The creative literature competition, “50 years of national independence,” is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Mozambican Writers Association (AEMO). The prize will cover three literary genres: poetry, prose, and essays.

During the launch, Daniel Chapo announced that the award will be held annually and will include the publication of the winning works by the organisers as an incentive to boost artistic and literary production.

“We want to awaken renewed interest, especially among young people, in the written arts, reinforcing literature’s role as an instrument of reflection, creativity and social transformation (…) We believe that by investing in words, we invest in the country’s future, the dignity of its people, citizenship and, above all, our identity,” Chapo said.

Acknowledging that literature preserves moments and contributes to a people’s collective memory, the Head of State added that, although the contest encourages greater participation from emerging literary voices, it will be open to all writers in the country who continue to combat national challenges through their words, moving towards development.

“This contest is primarily for you, the youth. I say this because the future of Mozambican art lies in the hands of the new generation — those born after independence — who carry the noble duty to reinterpret history, reshape it and protect it, especially by projecting it into new horizons for Mozambique’s future,” said Chapo.

The Mozambican president also stated that the government intends to strengthen policies to promote literary production by creating spaces for arts exhibition, such as Cultural Houses in districts; building and equipping libraries and cultural centres; implementing mechanisms to preserve historical memory and heritage; and forging partnerships that bring the public sector closer to cultural creators.

Chapo reminded attendees that over 50 years of independence, art has been a key player in shaping narratives, crossing borders and making the country known worldwide.

For this reason, the Head of State wants art — especially literature — to continue driving development, creating employment through the cultural and creative industries, and fostering social cohesion and inclusion.

“Today, more than ever, we need young people who write, film, draw, question, debate and even critique constructively, who create. Young people who use art as a tool for dialogue, constructive criticism and civic participation. Young people who find in culture a profession, a vocation and a way to contribute to the country,” said the President.

In the same speech, Chapo urged Mozambicans to buy books, arguing that it is a way to support the creative industry and explore the country’s artistic horizons.

Source: Lusa