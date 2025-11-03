Mozambique: President Chapo in Tanzania for Samia Suluhu Hassan’s inauguration

The President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, is taking part this Monday (3 November) in the inauguration ceremony of Samia Suluhu Hassan, elected President of Tanzania.

The Head of State is participating as guest of honour, an act that testifies to the strength of the historic ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the peoples and governments of Mozambique and Tanzania.

During his stay in Tanzania, President Chapo will hold bilateral meetings with various dignitaries and heads of state and government attending the ceremony, within the framework of strengthening diplomatic relations and regional integration within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The President of the Republic had on Saturday congratulated the elected President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Hassan Suluhu, on ascending to the highest office of the Tanzanian state.

In a letter sent to Samia Suluhu Hassan, Daniel Chapo states that, in the name of the people and Government of Mozambique, as well as in his own name, he extends the warmest and most sincere congratulations on her election as President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

“The significant victory achieved constitutes clear testimony to the great trust and deep appreciation that the Tanzanian people place in Your Excellency, in recognition of your firm and visionary leadership and of the significant progress achieved by your country in the political, economic and social spheres,” said Daniel Chapo in his message.

The message further emphasised that the election also reflects the Tanzanian President’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development, prosperity and the defence of the nation’s interests, both domestically and in the arena of international diplomacy.

President Daniel Chapo reaffirms his full readiness to continue working closely with President Samia Suluhu with a view to deepening the historic and fraternal relations of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Mozambique and Tanzania.