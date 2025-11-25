Mozambique: President Chapo in Luanda for EU–African Union Summit

From 24 to 25 November 2025, the President of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo, will participate in the 7th European Union–African Union Summit, held in Luanda, Angola, reads a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic of Mozambique.

The summit, which brings together Heads of State and Government from both blocs, aims primarily to renew commitments to strengthening the AU–EU partnership, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of this cooperation.

Opening Statement by His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and Chairperson of the African Union at the Heads of State and Ministers Session of the 7th AU-EU Summit held in Luanda, #Angola. Read @ https://t.co/rvIhWF8s9C pic.twitter.com/17mYAKHDzY — African Union (@_AfricanUnion) November 24, 2025

During the proceedings, an assessment will also be made on the progress of cooperation between the two organisations, including the implementation of actions agreed upon since the last summit held in 2022 in Brussels.

The meeting will address the current international political and economic context and examine progress and challenges in key areas such as peace and security; governance; multilateralism; trade and economic integration; digital transformation; green development; migration, mobility and human development.

Mozambique’s participation in this summit reflects the Government’s commitment to deepening political dialogue and strategic cooperation with regional and international partners, strengthening synergies for sustainable development and the promotion of stability and prosperity on the continent.

The presidential delegation includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas; the Mozambican Ambassadors to Ethiopia, Belgium and Angola—Ana Nemba Uaiene, Berta Cossa and Osvalda Joana, respectively—alongside officials from the Presidency of the Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.