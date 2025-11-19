Mozambique: President Chapo honours liberation struggle veterans at the launch of Raimundo Pachinuapa’s book

The book launched yesterday, and published by Nachingwea Editores, recounts episodes and experiences of Raimundo Pachinuapa, a member of the group of 350 Mozambican guerrillas trained in Algeria who were key figures in the start of the armed struggle in September 1964.

President Daniel Chapo said on Tuesday that the fighters of the national liberation struggle remain a source of inspiration for the Mozambican people, guiding new generations to overcome current challenges and strengthen the path towards economic independence.

The Head of State was speaking in Maputo during the launch of the book “We Marched with Determination and Confidence in the Mozambique Liberation Process,” authored by Lieutenant-General (retired) Raimundo Pachinuapa, one of the most prominent frontline fighters.

In his speech at the ceremony, Chapo thanked the Pachinuapa family for sharing a work he described as crucial for the rescue of collective historical memory.

He emphasised that liberation struggle veterans pass on fundamental values to the new generations, especially at a time when the country faces structural development challenges.

“They are sources of inspiration because, through living with them, we, the younger post-independence generation, learn every day,” he said.

The Head of State highlighted that the liberation fighters sacrificed their lives without expecting any personal reward.

READ: Mozambique classifies 397 sites as National Liberation Struggle Heritage

“Our veterans did not fight to acquire material goods, financial resources, or individual success, but to free the land and the people,” Chapo said.

The President also highlighted the values of humility, integrity, and responsibility which he attributed to Raimundo and Marina Pachinuapa, considering them examples of citizenship and dedication to the country. “These are the values we must follow as young people who intend to continue serving the Mozambican people,” he stressed.

In a message addressed both to veterans and youth, Chapo launched a national appeal for the preservation of historical memory. He encouraged former fighters to record their experiences and teachings in books, guaranteeing institutional support for the production and publication of such works.

Published by Nachingwea Editores and launched yesterday, the book recalls episodes and experiences of Raimundo Pachinuapa, part of the group of 350 Mozambican guerrillas trained in Algeria and protagonists of the start of the armed struggle in September 1964.

For the President of the Republic, this testimony reinforces the central role of liberation struggle veterans as a “source” of knowledge and inspiration for the construction of a stronger and sovereign Mozambique.