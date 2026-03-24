Mozambique: President Chapo holds talks with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy

The President of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, held a telephone conversation yesterday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as part of efforts to reinforce the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

During the call, the Heads of State exchanged views on opportunities for bilateral cooperation in strategic areas, with particular emphasis on agriculture, energy, trade, and technical-professional training.

“We expressed our desire to explore concrete mechanisms to deepen collaboration in these sectors,” Chapo stated in a communiqué, a copy of which was sent to AIM.

The conversation also addressed issues related to the international situation, with both leaders sharing concerns about the challenges to global peace and security and their impacts on the economies of developing countries.

“We reiterated the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for international law as fundamental pillars for the peaceful resolution of conflicts,” emphasised Zelenskyy.

President Zelenskyy reaffirmed Ukraine’s interest in strengthening ties with Mozambique, while President Chapo highlighted the country’s openness to deepening bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both peoples.

At the conclusion of the contact, the two Heads of State agreed to maintain regular communications and to promote initiatives that contribute to strengthening cooperation between Mozambique and Ukraine.

We discussed the possibilities for gas supplies to Ukraine and opportunities for countering security challenges with the President of Mozambique, @daniel_chapo24. Ukraine is interested in additional energy supplies. Mozambique is interested in Ukraine’s experience and… pic.twitter.com/4gAnz7hWxM — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 23, 2026

Conversa Telefónica com o Presidente da Ucrânia: Novo Impulso à Cooperação Mantivemos hoje, 23 de Março, uma conversa telefónica com o Presidente @ZelenskyyUa, no quadro do reforço das relações de amizade e cooperação entre Moçambique e a Ucrânia, com enfoque nas áreas da… pic.twitter.com/OwQVVjqWQs — Presidente Daniel Chapo (@daniel_chapo24) March 23, 2026



Source: AIM Moçambique