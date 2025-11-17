Mozambique: President Chapo highlights youth creativity, government commitment to empowerment – Photos

The President of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo, highlighted on Saturday, in Nampula, that the creativity and determination of Mozambican youth constitute “the heart of Mozambique that renews itself,” as he closed the 11th Edition of the National Creative Youth Award Gala. On the occasion, the Head of State considered the National Creative Youth Award Gala one of the main platforms for promoting talent and the transformative potential of youth in the country.

According to President Chapo, the Gala, with more than ten years of existence, “has been establishing itself as a symbol of creativity, innovation and youth entrepreneurship,” demonstrating the capacity of young Mozambicans to transform challenges into achievements.

He emphasised that throughout the national territory, “inspiring examples emerge of young people who, driven by determination and faith, by hope and in their capacities and, often, with their own resources and even without resources, create businesses, develop technologies and provide services that improve the lives of their communities.”

In this edition, the Head of State highlighted the Government’s commitment to identifying, promoting and rewarding talents in the areas of entrepreneurship, technological innovation and artistic creation. “We want this event to go beyond public recognition. We want it to be a cry of national motivation,” he observed, advocating the union of families, schools, companies and institutions to guarantee environments that allow young people to fully develop their capacities.

The Head of State underlined that the Gala represents “the affirmation of the transformative power of Mozambican youth,” also serving to distinguish people and institutions that contribute decisively to youth empowerment. He considered the event a tribute to those who “believe, invest and walk side by side with young people.”

The President of the Republic recognised that youth today face strong economic pressures but highlighted that adversity also creates opportunities to innovate and build new paths. He assured that the Government is committed to implementing a new paradigm of integrated response to youth challenges, focused on concrete actions with real impact.

With the majority of the population made up of young people, the leader reiterated that public policies and structuring programmes are being directed to place youth at the centre of national development.

Among the initiatives mentioned is the Local Economic Development Fund (FDEL), which reserves 60 percent of its resources for young people, and the 2025 Youth Initiatives Support Fund, with subsidised rates between five and seven percent. For the statesman, “this initiative represents more than financial support; it is a clear demonstration of the Government’s confidence in the talent, capacity and entrepreneurial vision of Mozambican youth.”

President Chapo announced that, from the first quarter of 2026, new phases of the programmes “My Kit, My Job” and “Employ” will start, aimed at expanding income generation and employment opportunities for young people between 18 and 35 years old. He stressed that “each programme, each fund and each action reflect the Government’s commitment to create conditions for Mozambican youth to be generators of wealth, innovation and social transformation.”

Furthermore, he reinforced that the basis of youth development is found in the districts, where more than 12 million young people live. He argued that “no young person should go unnoticed” and praised the Moamba district for valuing its local winners. In this edition, 7,419 young people participated in the contest, evaluated by 865 jurors at district, provincial and national stages, the largest number in the history of the award.

The Mozambican President thanked the national jury, led by Salimo Abdula, and called for greater mobilisation of public and private partners to strengthen the awards. He also encouraged the Ministry of Youth and Sports to create a database of winners and to increase their participation in the Biennials of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP).

To the contestants, he left three central messages: all are winners for the determination to participate; they must maintain resilience and focus; and continue to be pillars of national development. He emphasised that it is young people who will transform challenges into opportunities, ideas into achievements and dreams into concrete progress.

After thanking the sponsors, President Daniel Chapo encouraged the awarded young people to fully take advantage of the resources received. “Through the 150 thousand meticais, if a young person is focused, determined, with resilience and an entrepreneurial spirit, there is no doubt that in a few years we will be watching great Mozambican entrepreneurs born from this initiative,” he noted.