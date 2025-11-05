Mozambique: President Chapo heads to Brazil for COP30 climate summit

The President of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo, will participate from 5 to 8 November 2025 in the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), to be held in the city of Belém, state of Pará, in the Federative Republic of Brazil.

During his stay, the Head of State will take part in two debate panels entitled “Climate and Nature: Forests and Oceans” and “10 Years of the Paris Agreement: Nationally Determined Contributions and Financing”, in which he will discuss countries’ actions to mitigate the effects of climate change.

COP 30 is a global event that will bring together world leaders, civil society, scientists, and other key actors on climate, to discuss proactive actions on climate change, with the aim of seeking solutions for the preservation of the planet through accelerating climate recovery, focusing on forest preservation, reduced carbon emissions, the use of renewable energies and green technologies, as well as the issue of climate justice for countries of the “Global South”.

The President of the Republic will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas; the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Fisheries, Roberto Mito Albino; the Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation, Américo Muchanga; and the Minister in the Presidency for Civil Affairs, Ricardo Xavier Sengo.

The delegation also includes the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and the Mozambican Community Abroad, Maria de Fátima Manso; the President of the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction, Luísa Celma Meque; as well as officials from the Presidency of the Republic and other state institutions.

READ: Mozambique: Climate finance, early warning system on agenda for COP30 in Brazil – Watch