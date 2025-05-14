Mozambique: President Chapo expected to visit Angola this week, meet businesspeople in Luanda on Friday – Lusa

The President of Mozambique will visit Angola this week where he will meet with businesspeople and representatives of the public and private sectors on Friday , “in the context of strengthening bilateral relations” between the two countries, a business source announced.

A statement issued by the Angolan Banking Association (ABANC), which is holding an official dinner in honour of Daniel Chapo’s visit, explains that the initiative “aims to foster economic dialogue, boost cross-investment and strengthen ties between the strategic sectors of both countries, with a special focus on banking, agriculture, industry and mining”.

The ABANC event, which will be officially opened by the president of ABANC, Mário Nascimento, and closed by the President of Mozambique, will be attended by the Mozambican delegation and representatives of the Government of Angola, businesspeople from both countries, representatives of the public and private sectors, members of the diplomatic corps and banking leaders, among other institutional guests.

“This dinner is more than just a formal event. It is a platform for dialogue and economic cooperation between Angola and Mozambique. Banking plays a key role in financing regional development and, at this meeting, we want to strengthen mutual trust, generate new partnerships and actively contribute to building a more integrated and sustainable economic future for our countries”, stated the president of ABANC, quoted in the press release.

“With this initiative, ABANC reaffirms its commitment to promoting regional economic cooperation, African financial integration and building bridges for development between sister countries”, the same statement highlights.

The Presidencies of Mozambique and Angola have not yet released any official information about Daniel Chapo’s visit.