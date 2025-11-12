Mozambique: President Chapo calls for new alliance between State and private sector

President of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo, on Wednesday in Maputo, defended the need to deepen and accelerate structural reforms as the foundation for building Mozambique’s economic independence, stressing that the Government and the private sector must move forward side by side in promoting growth, employment and national prosperity.

The Head of State was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 20th Annual Private Sector Conference (CASP), held under the theme “Reforming to Compete: Moving Towards Economic Relaunch.”

In his address, President Chapo highlighted that this year’s CASP “has a particular significance” as it is “the first of the new governance cycle” and takes place in the year that the country celebrates the 50th anniversary of national independence.

“These are two events that symbolically intersect: independence, which freed us politically, and the conference, which calls us to economic independence through production, industrialisation, the creation of productive value chains and competitiveness,” he said.

The Mozambican Head of State underlined the role of the private sector as the engine of development and congratulated the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA) for its reform-focused approach.

He also highlighted the launch of the Connecting Skills Project as an example of a new era of public–private cooperation centred on technical training and the employability of young people and Mozambican women. “National competitiveness begins with human capital, our most valuable asset,” he stressed.

During his speech, the Head of State presented a set of reforms implemented since the beginning of his term, with emphasis on the Mutual Guarantee Fund, the Economic Recovery Fund, the Local Economic Development Fund and the creation of new credit lines for agribusiness. He underlined that these measures “are not promises, they are real facts” and form part of the Government’s Five-Year Programme 2025–2029. “To reform is to simplify, modernise, make accountable and make the State more efficient, predictable and digital,” he said.

President Chapo announced that, over the next five years, the Government will accelerate reforms around five pillars: fiscal, administrative and digital reform; judicial and institutional trust reform; productive and financial reform; and market reform.

He noted that investments in infrastructure, logistics and development corridors, as well as the digitalisation of borders and services, form part of the strategy to make the country more competitive. “We are making major investments in our development corridors,” he assured.

The Head of State reiterated the importance of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the national economy and announced the strengthening of the role of the Institute for the Promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises (IPEME) as “a strategic centre for training, mentoring, financing and incubating young entrepreneurs.”

In addition, he emphasised that tourism is a priority sector, recalling that Mozambique was named “World’s Best Sustainable Destination” at the 2025 World Tourism Awards — proof, he said, that sustainability and innovation are the new hallmark of Mozambique.

The President of the Republic also highlighted the institutionalisation of the Public–Private Dialogue as an economic governance tool through the creation of the Business Environment Observatory (OAN). “The principle is simple: the Government regulates and facilitates; the Government cannot and should not complicate. The private sector invests, produces and employs,” he said, adding that this new national alliance between the State and companies should create prosperity, jobs and better living conditions for the Mozambican people.

In the energy sector, he announced progress in negotiations for the resumption of gas projects in the Rovuma Basin, estimated at around 50 billion US dollars, and assured that the Government is working to ensure greater local content and benefits for communities.

“With the Rovuma projects coming back, the Mozambican economy will revive, and with your support, we will all feel the benefit of this economic recovery,” he declared.

Concluding, President Daniel Chapo stated that “the time for hesitation is over” and that the country has entered “the time for execution, responsibility and confidence.” Officially declaring open the 20th Annual Private Sector Conference, he called for CASP 2025 “to be the turning point that puts Mozambique on the path of competitiveness, inclusion and progress,” reaffirming his commitment to continue reforming the State, modernising public companies and ensuring a safe and prosperous business environment for all Mozambicans.